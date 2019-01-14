First Photo Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Cozy Cotswold Home Released

The first photo of the cozy country home that is shared by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been shared by the British publication the Sun, and it is the sweetest-looking estate with stunning views. It is a wonderful getaway for the couple and their soon-to-arrive new baby, due in early spring.

Although the couple’s formal residence will be at Frogmore Cottage, where they had their private evening wedding party and where their gorgeous engagement pictures were shot, Cotswold will be their country home getaway, reported Harpers Bazaar.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews reported that the Cotswold farmhouse is worth £2.5 million (about $3.2 million) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly renting it on a two-year lease.

The couple moved in before they got married last May and will reportedly keep the estate as they move to Windsor to make Frogmore Cottage their official home this year.

Andrews noted to the Sun that the duo considers Cotswold “more of a home” than their current residence, Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

The outlet released a photo of the property on their official Twitter.

Royal excl: first picture of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s Cotswold pad. It’s a gorgeous £2.5million Grade II listed farmhouse and barn conversion. pic.twitter.com/IL11GMdcVC — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 9, 2019

The property, which boasts a farmhouse dating back to the 18th century and an attached converted barn, also has four bedrooms (one converted into a dressing room), an upper kitchen and lower kitchen, a sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a large dining room, and ample outdoor seating, Andrews reported in the Sun.

Andrews also revealed that Prince Harry and Markle have also hosted some serious celebrity friends at the home, including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

“Meghan adores the area. She and Harry love walking the dogs there, and they can entertain their friends in complete solitude,” a pal of the couple reportedly told the Sun.

Instead the Queen has given them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It’s within the private Home Park and faces the beautiful grounds of Frogmore House. It’s where they had their private evening wedding party & where their gorgeous engagement pictures were shot. pic.twitter.com/uByYVm7pWC — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 23, 2018

Frogmore Cottage, which will be the Sussex’s permanent residence, continues to undergo renovations.

The Telegraph reported that Frogmore Cottage is currently “divided into five units,” but it will undergo a “serious renovation” to adequately turn it “into a family home with modern amenities,” which will reportedly include a spa, a yoga studio, and a nursery, as well as room for Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who will, according to rumored reports, move in with the couple for a period of time after their baby is born.

Andrews reported in November that the 20-room Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, next door to William & Kate’s apartment at 1a, would be available for Meghan and Prince Harry to move into as the Duke & Duchess of Gloucester were moving to a smaller part of the palace, but the couple chose not to remain in London. They instead chose Frogmore Cottage to reside.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are awaiting the birth of their first child together.