Chris Pratt Confirms Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger In Instagram Post

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may only have finalized their divorce last year, but the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has just announced that he and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially engaged.

Pratt took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the couple, showcasing a large rock on Schwarzenegger’s ring finger. In case there was any doubt as to the meaning of the ring, he wrote as part of his caption, “I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” and added a ring emoji as well.

According to People Magazine, Pratt and Schwarzenegger first started dating over the summer last year, and have spent plenty of quality time together and with Pratt’s son with Faris, 6-year-old Jack.

The lovely photo shows the pair snuggled up, with Pratt kissing his now-fiancee’s cheek as she leans her head into him. Of course, the ring is central to the shot as she rests her hand on his shoulder right in front of the camera. Pratt has his eyes closed, clearly savoring the special moment.

Engagement rumors started swirling just recently, and Pratt spent the weekend helping his 29-year-old girlfriend move house, apparently while carrying out a secret proposal plan in the background as well.

The couple’s first public date came in June last year, when they were spotted enjoying a picnic together. Since then, they’ve been near inseparable, and a source close to the couple confirmed they had grown close extremely quickly over the course of their whirlwind romance.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future. Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited. Chris and Katherine are very happy together. They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

The couple have both met their respective future in-laws, which means Pratt has spent time with his future father-in-law, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pratt and Schwarzenegger actually met through her mother, Maria Shriver, according to People.

Pratt was previously married to Faris from early 2009, with the couple announcing their separation in August 2017. The pair shared the news in a joint statement, saying that their decision to part was a mutual one, and that they were doing so amicably. It was so amicable, in fact, that it was finalized within two months, and both agreed to waive their right to spousal support and to remain living close to one another for the sake of their son.

Pratt’s relationship with Schwarzenegger is his first since the divorce from Faris was finalized. Faris is also in a new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.