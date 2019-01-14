‘Dance Moms’ Fans Speculate About Which Of Abby Lee Miller’s Students Will Show Loyalty To HEr

After bankruptcy fraud, jail time, and a cancer battle, fans wonder how many of Abby Lee Miller's students will stand by her.

Controversial dance instructor and star of of reality television series Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller has had quite a rough past couple years. Miller built her brand from the ground up and gained vast stardom for her controversial teaching techniques and television personality. However, she watched everything be taken away following bankruptcy charges and eventual jail time. She is now in the midst of a cancer battle that has taken a toll on her mental and physical health. Her fans are speculating about which of her students will stand by her through it all, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Fans of the show were overjoyed to hear that Miller will be appearing on season 8 of Dance Moms to share her talents once again. Whether or not her girls are looking forward to her return has yet to be determined. The dance instructor is known for her harsh teaching techniques and no nonsense attitude. She claims that this is what it takes to make an average dancer a real star. Nevertheless, she has faced harsh criticism for her cruel remarks towards some of the young girls. “I have bigger dreams for these kids than they have for themselves. I want them to be better — I want them to win … Life is a competition,” she has said in response to critiques of her teaching style.

Of course, Miller stands by her methods and looks to her most successful students as proof. Some of her stars have stood by her through the years, even after she was sent to jail. Jojo Siwa, a Dance Moms regular, has been particuraly kind to her former teacher, offering her support in the form of a $10,000 check from Dancers Against Cancer.

Erica Perri and Maddie Pietrusinski were among those who seem to have no plan to abandon Miller as she attempts to return to her former star-studded life. The dancers visited Miller in the hospital before going to their school prom. They offered her comfort and cheer in a time when she needed it most.

Still, not all the girls have been able to forgive the dance instructor for things that have happened in the past. Maddie Ziegler was once Miller’s most prized student who went on to find huge success in her career. Now 16-years-old, Ziegler is not on speaking terms with Miller and has no plans to be. She recalls the immense pressures of her youth and the stress placed upon her by Miller as some of the worst times of her life. The young dance will not be among those eager to welcome Miller back to the show.