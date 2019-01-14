Cardi B & Offset: Friends Reveal Details About Their Relationship Status And Early Reconciliation

Cardi B and Offset have had their share of ups and downs over the past year. From cheating scandals to divorce rumors, they’ve faced opposition on many different levels. With all that has happened, fans have even urged Cardi B to leave Offset for good. While the two are separated right now, insiders claim the separation may not last much longer.

According to Hollywood Life, Cardi B and Offset’s friends have shared details about the current state of their relationship. Although the two are still at odds, the insider claims Cardi B is really close to officially taking Offset back.

“Cardi really misses Offset and friends feel that a reconciliation is going to happen sooner than later,” the insider said. “Offset and Cardi have been speaking a lot more recently. Cardi misses Offset because she is realizing that nobody has quite supported her in the way that Offset has.”

The insider went on to share details from Offset’s perspective.

“Offset truly believes in Cardi and feels she can do absolutely anything and that’s really attractive to Cardi, especially because Cardi knows how hard it is when you’re at her level of fame to find someone who gets and supports you like that,” the insider said.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Cardi B and Offset’s marital problems. A couple months ago, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper caught the attention of fans when she finally made the decision to walk away from her marriage to Offset. The Migos rapper had reportedly been caught in the middle of yet another cheating scandal and Cardi was tired of the infidelity. In fact, it was also rumored that Offset even had a love child.

Despite all of the reports and Offset’s alleged lover coming forward, the famed rapper adamantly denied the claims insisting the last child he fathered was the daughter that he and Cardi B welcomed last year. Fans quickly began criticizing Offset and believed Cardi would finally walk away. However, based on the latest reports, the scandal may not have been enough for Cardi to finally file for divorce.

Over the holidays, Cardi B and Offset vacationed together and she took to Instagram revealing how much she missed Offset. However, she didn’t stop there. She shared an explicit post via her Instagram story to reveal why she missed Offset. The famed “Money” rapper revealed there were many sexual advantages to being with Offset. As expected, Cardi B faced backlash from fans as a result of her Instagram post, but she still loves her husband.