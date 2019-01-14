Gisele Bundchen Kisses Hubby Tom Brady To Congratulate Him For The Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

No matter how successful you are in your career, nothing can be compared to the appreciation that comes from loved ones. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen did exactly the same with her husband, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots’ recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers. On Sunday, Gisele took to her Instagram and shared a picture where she’s featured kissing her hubby on the cheek. She wrote a heartwarming congratulatory message for him and said that she’s proud of Brady and his team.

Fans of Gisele and Brady love to see the cute couple together; the picture amassed 336,000 likes and close to 1,600 comments where fans and followers of the model and the athlete showered them with praises and best wishes. Many fans also congratulated the Pats for reaching their eighth consecutive AFC Championship game and termed the match “the best game ever.”

“I love @gisele and @tombrady relationship because she is always there for him and his biggest supporter. That’s what a wife is supposed to do,” one person commented.

“You two are the cutest! Now let’s go get another super bowl ring!” another said. While yet another wrote that Gisele and Tom represent their ideal couple goals and added that it’s really sweet to “see this much love.”

Gisele had posted another picture on Christmas Eve where she was featured locking lips with Brady. The picture in question garnered 957,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments to shower the couple with best wishes for a long-lasting marriage.

According to an article by Cheat Sheet, the two stars kicked off their romance in 2006 and tied the knot three years later to become one of the most famous power couple of all times. And although people across the globe look up to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady as a couple, the relationship — which became stronger with time — wasn’t free of ups and downs.

Brady previously dated Bridget Moynahan and shortly after he broke up with her, he started dating Gisele. However, after two-and-a-half months into their relationship, Moynahan revealed that she was pregnant with Brady’s child. The news initially made Gisele really upset and she even thought of leaving him. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele said the following.