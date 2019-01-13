‘TOWIE’ Star Gemma Collins Reveals Newly Svelte Figure After Dropping Two Dress Sizes

The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins is known for her voluptuous figure, but the blonde bombshell recently revealed her massive weight loss to fans after an intense training schedule helped her shed the pounds. According to the Sun Online, the 37-year-old has always eschewed exercise and is proud of her big appetite, but after signing on for the skating competition Dancing on Ice, her training schedule has caused her to lose two dress sizes.

Collins is friends with Jonathan Cheban of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, and the two share a passion for food. Cheban says he has never seen her on a diet and that she’s always willing to snag the last shrimp from a plate.

“Oh my gosh, she would kill somebody for a shrimp,” he said.

But the reality TV star hasn’t turned over a new food leaf, according to her co-star on Dancing on Ice. Collins’s skating partner in the show, Matt Evers, said that her weight loss comes because she is burning tons of calories every day during her intense training regime.

“She is doing two hours training three times a week, burning at least 1,000 calories a time,” he said. “Then there’s a full studio day on Sunday and choreography on Monday which is even longer.”

Collins has always been confident, but her new figure has boosted her self-esteem, according to Evers.

“The confidence that she has since she has been losing the weight – she feels sexier,” he said. “Last week at the costume fittings the wardrobe team had to take off four inches from her waist from where she was before Christmas.”

The news comes days after Collins was praised by Alex Murphy, a professional skater who also appears in the competition alongside Brian McFadden. She says that she too was called too big to be a professional ice skater and that she was proud of Collins for taking on the tough world of skating.

Murphy says its tough to be in the world of skating as a bigger girl, but that Collins is fighting the haters and doing it anyway.

Didn’t plan on sharing this with @DailyMailUK today but I’m actually so glad I did.@missgemcollins Your @dancingonice family is very proud. I know there are a lot of other girls that could learn from this-esp ME. In the words of GC, “Embrace it honey!”????https://t.co/gu2QPLqMMH — Alex Murphy (@almurph18) January 10, 2019

The TOWIE star recently invited her dance partner over to her home, where she revealed what she keeps in her fridge. On her Instagram stories, she showed her 1.1 million followers her refrigerator full of berries, mascarpone pasta sauce, cheese spread, mayonnaise and strawberry jam.

Dancing on Ice premiered Sunday January 6 in the U.K. and airs on Sundays on ITV.