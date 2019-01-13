Cara Maria Sorbello And Paulie Calafiore Are Spending Time Together After Break Up Drama

Is the "Challenge" couple back on?

When there’s a will, there’s a way. And when there’s a cheating man, sometimes there’s a woman willing to take him back. It appears as if Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore of MTV’s the Challenge might be working things out after having a very public split back in December. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cara and Paulie broke up after Paulie’s ex, Danielle Maltby, revealed telling text messages that proved he was two-timing both women.

The break up between the two reality stars became very public as Danielle and Cara came together and released an article with Us Weekly stating their sides of the story, which incriminated Paulie. Now, however, the same publication is reporting that Paulie is visiting Cara’s home state of Montana to work things out.

According to Us Weekly, Paulie already had this trip planned to Montana and went ahead with the visit to try and win back Cara. The publication claims a source has confirmed the two are not back together, but he’s doing everything in his power to fix things. The source went on to say that Cara is conflicted because she has a lot of eyes on her in this instance.

“It’s very tough for her because she wants to be a good example for others, but at the same time, he treated her so well when they were together. She’s torn.”

The two were very public with their relationship on social media when things were good, constantly posting photos of one another and exchanging very affectionate tweets back and forth. There has been one small exchange on a tweet of Cara’s since Paulie has been in Montana, causing fans to wonder if they really are back on.

“The only “role model” position i accept is one of NEVER QUIT IN COMPETITION. If an unathletic weirdo like me can win the first ever solo challenge, it should show you that any of you can do ANYTHING you put your mind to. Woman OR man. And thats all I have to say about that,” the Challenge champion posted.

Paulie responded to her tweet with a heart and rock-on hand emoji. Fans with mixed emotions quickly began commenting on the Big Brother alum’s response. Some were happy to see the couple interacting again and hope they would soon get back together. Others quickly began to shame Cara for taking Paulie back, despite the fact that the tweet revealed nothing whatsoever.

“Both of u keep living your life… remember not everyone will be pleased, ppl will talk, ppl will be ‘disappointed’ but in the end its your lives & you cant please everyone nor should you live your lives trying to…,” one fan tweeted.

Cara and Paulie will both appear on the next season of the Challenge, which will feature their relationship pre-breakup. Season 33 is set to debut within the next few months.