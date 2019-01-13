WWE Spoilers: Huge Triple Threat Title Match, ‘Royal Rumble’ Build-Up Continues On ‘Raw’

Two former members of The Shield and Bobby Lashley will face off for some gold.

With the Royal Rumble only two weeks away, the build-up for the big event is going into high gear and that will continue on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The big battle royales are going to be a huge part of WWE’s first pay-per-view of 2019, but there is so much more going on. On this week’s episode from the red brand, the Intercontinental Title will be on the line and it’s going to be defended in a big Triple Threat Match.

The feud between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins is going to continue, but a third name has now been added to the mix. Last week, Bobby Lashley showed up out of nowhere and destroyed Rollins to help out Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Fans may not get answers, but they will certainly get some action as detailed in the Raw preview from the official website of WWE.

Rivalries converge in Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Due to Lashley’s interference, Dean Ambrose retained his title last week over Seth Rollins. This week, Lashley will be added to the fire as he will face off against Rollins and Ambrose in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Boss and The Rowdy One face common enemies

On last week’s Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks earned the right to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble. This week, the two will team up to face the incredibly dominating team of Nia Jax and Tamina.

Is Braun Strowman truly ready for Brock Lesnar?

“The Monster” is back after dealing with a shattered right elbow which required surgery, but he needs to heal up to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar was on Raw last week to intimidate Braun Strowman, but the WWE Universal Champion wasn’t going to get physical.

It’s not yet known if Lesnar will appear on Raw this week, but Strowman is expected to be there and show he’s ready.

WWE

The Revival “conspiracy” continues

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, the Revival has had a number of chances at winning the Raw Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go their way which has led Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to believe there is a conspiracy against them and keeping them from capturing the titles.

Royal Rumble matches take shape

On January 27, 2019, there will be the 30-women and 30-men battle royales at the Royal Rumble, and the slots are truly starting to fill up. Each week, there have been more and more superstars entering the match, but who will throw their name into the mix on Raw this time?