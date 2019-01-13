Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley Welcome Second Baby, Reportedly Name Him After ‘Forrest Gump’

English actor Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley recently welcomed a baby boy to their family. What’s more, the couple reportedly decided to name him after the titular character from the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Per The Independent, a source told The Sun the reasons behind why they decided to name their baby after the popular character. The insider said, “They love the name Forrest as it’s earthy and strong.” There may be something to that, as the name means “dweller or worker in the forest,” according to Baby Name Wizard.

The insider went on to say, “Tom has always found the movie Forrest Gump very inspiring and enjoyable and thinks it fits.”

“The couple are [sic] over the moon with the new addition to the family,” the source added.

If you’ll recall, Tom Hanks played the beloved character of Forrest Gump, and the movie is based on the 1986 book of the same name, which was written by Winston Groom. The story-line resonated with fans, which follows a slow-witted gentleman from Alabama who witnessed several prominent events in U.S. history. Forrest Gump also garnered several Academy Awards.

The birth of little Forrest marks the third child for the 41-year-old Hardy and it’s the second child for the couple, who are already parents to a 3-year-old. The versatile actor became a first-time dad when his former girlfriend, Rachael Speed, gave birth to their son Louis Thomas, who is now 10 years old.

According to People, both Hardy and his 37-year-old wife are extremely private about their younger children and haven’t made their names public. Hardy and Riley met for the first time on the set of TV miniseries of Wuthering Heights. The two thespians played main characters Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star married Charlotte Riley five years ago, which was Hardy’s second marriage. He was formerly married to Sarah Ward. Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley welcomed their first child October 2015.

“Friends are already saying that the baby boy looks exactly like Tom, and that “[the parents] have been laying low over the festive period so they can get used to having a busier household and adjusting to the needs of a newborn,” the source told The Sun.

Tom Hardy may need to get creative in order to spend quality time with new baby Forrest and his wife. That’s because his upcoming schedule is quite busy. Fans can take note that he will be playing famous gangster Al Capone in Fonzo, which is now in post-production, according to IMDb. Hardy has experience playing gangsters, having played both of the notorious British Kray twins in Legends.

In other good news for Tom Hardy, the Inquisitr reports that he’ll get the opportunity play journalist Eddie Brock again in the sequel to the blockbuster Marvel film, Venom.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The prolific actor is also working on the TV series Sticky, and he will have a role in the recently announced War Party. Tom Hardy will also reprise the role of Max Rockatansky in the upcoming apocalyptic thriller Max: The Wasteland.