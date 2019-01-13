Emily Ratajkowski Goes For Gold In Sultry New Instagram Photo

The model is seen showing off a wealth of gold accessories in her latest social media share.

Emily Ratajkowski is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her experience on the runway for Versace. The supermodel showed off her modeling chops — and some seriously intense gold accessories — in an Instagram post to her 21.4 million followers.

Known for her on-point social media presence, Ratajkowski kept this image simple and focused on her famous face. The photo features Ratajkowski with her dark hair tied back into a long ponytail. Her makeup look is clean and natural, emphasizing her big eyes and pouty lips.

But what’s really striking about the photo are Ratajkowski’s accessories. The model is decked out in stunning gold accents. Gold paperclip-style earrings hang from her ears, while a thick gold choker adorns her neck. On her shoulders, you can see thin gold straps that almost look like chain mail, and another single strap accented with black leather crosses over her chest.

Sharp-eyed fans will notice that this look seems familiar: it’s a shot of Ratajkowski in her Versace style from Saturday night. The supermodel strutted her stuff across the red carpet in Milan, alongside other famous faces like Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

And Ratajkowski kept fans happy with a ton of behind-the-scenes content, including snaps of her strutting her stuff on Versace’s famous catwalk.

For those craving a closer look at Ratajkowski’s runway style, the model was only too happy to share. On Saturday, Ratajkowski gave fans a look at her walking prowess with a shot of her decked out in Versace. The model walked the runway in killer black heels and a lingerie-style little black dress outfitted with delicate lace. She carried a chic black bag with a gold strap — the perfect accent for this stunning and dramatic look.

The slip dress looks to be a fashion must-have in 2019, so it’s hardly surprising that the always-stylish Ratajkowski would rock the look for Versace. The supermodel is already having a busy and productive 2019. Besides her Versace runway appearance, Ratajkowski is also hard at work promoting her bathing suit line, Inamorata. Her Instagram feed has been full of sexy pictures of her showing off the different styles — not to mention her enviable figure.

The model has also teased plenty of upcoming projects to her legions of loyal fans, including a sultry shoot for GQ Australia. And while she’s used to making a splash with her stunning good looks, Ratajkowski isn’t one to mince words, either; the supermodel has made a name for herself as a passionate and outspoken feminist, using her social media pull to promote empowerment and equality.

“I think of my Instagram as a magazine,” she said in an interview with Paper. “It’s a sexy feminist magazine.”