Watch Los Angeles Chargers Vs New England Patriots Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, AFC Divisional Playoff

The defending AFC Champion New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers making their first playoff run in five years in a Divisional Round game on Sunday.

The defending AFC Champion New England Patriots will be looking to extend their NFL record for consecutive appearances in conference championship games to eight on Sunday, as WEEI reported. The Los Angeles Chargers, with a win on Sunday, will advance to their first AFC championship game since 2007 in the second AFC Divisional Round playoff game, a showdown that will live stream from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL AFC Divisional Round game matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, at 66,829-seat Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 13. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. on Monday, January 14, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Western Time.

The Patriots come into the game as four-point favorites, according to Odds Shark, despite the fact that they endured a subpar year by the team’s recent standards. The Patriots finished at 11-5, while Los Angeles compiled a 12-4 record. But because the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West division on a tiebreaker, New England is seeded higher than the Chargers and enjoys the home field advantage.

That could prove a major factor in the game, and not only because the Patriots posted an undefeated 8-0 record at Gillette Stadium in 2018, but because the game time temperature is forecast to hover at 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a “feels like” factor of 20 degrees, according to Weather.

However, as the Boston Globe noted, “each of the Patriots’ last two losses at home in cold weather came in the playoffs (against the Jets in 2011, and the Ravens in 2010).”

The Chargers, however, won seven of their eight road games in 2018 — but as WEEI noted, only three of the last seven NFL Playoff teams to win at least seven regular season road games managed to win a divisional round playoff game.

At a combined 78 years, Tom Brady (l) and Philip Rivers (r) will be the oldest quarterback duo to start an NFL playoff game. Todd Warshaw / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots AFC Wild Card playoff game will be offered as a national broadcast on CBS. As a result, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Chargers-Patriots clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Divisional Round playoff game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Chargers-Pats game streamed live at no charge.

Another way to view the playoff game live stream on mobile devices will come through the Yahoo! Sports app, which will offer all NFL postseason games for live streaming.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.