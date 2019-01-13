Kylie Jenner Weight Loss Worrying Travis Scott & Kris Jenner, Per ‘In Touch’

Kylie Jenner has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood even after giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. However, rumors are flying that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still isn’t happy with her looks.

According to a recent report by In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner is obsessed with looking her best and losing even more weight than she already has. The makeup mogul is said to be willing to “do anything” to achieve her ultimate dream body.

Sources tell the magazine that Kylie’s current diet is unhealthy and she may be surviving on a very limited amount of calories as she tries to lose weight. Jenner has admitted that her pregnancy completely changed her body and that she struggled to fit into her clothes following the birth of her daughter. However, she’s looking slim and trim these days, which could be the result of a worrisome new diet.

“Kylie’s become totally fixated on having the perfect figure. [She] pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she’s fat. She’s practically starving herself. She’ll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s closest family members are said to be concerned about her new diet. Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, reportedly has asked his baby mama to add some pounds to her figure.

“He’s begging her to gain some weight,” an insider dished, adding that Travis hates going out to dinner with Kylie because she “just picks at lettuce.”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also reportedly getting worried about her daughter’s well-being following her recent weight loss. The source reveals that while Kris has always encouraged all of her kids to be in good shape and be healthy, she’s concerned that her youngest child may be going too far.

Meanwhile, Kylie is sparking rumors that she may be walking down the aisle with Travis soon by continuing to sport a large diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Jenner and Scott have stayed mum on the engagement rumors, although the rapper recently revealed that he and Kylie would get married “soon.” Perhaps, if the reality star is planning her upcoming wedding to her baby daddy, that could be yet another reason she wants to lose even more weight.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! later this year.