R. Kelly Hosted Concert Denied Permit By The State Of Illinois

The Spring Break Jam concert that was to be held in Springfield won't take place due to assault allegations against the R&B singer.

R. Kelly has another professional disappointment as a concert he was supposed to host has been denied a permit in Illinois due to the renewed criminal allegations which surfaced due to the new Lifetime Network series, Surviving R. Kelly.

The Hollywood Reporter says that a concert which was supposed to take place in Springfield, Illinois in April, called The Spring Break Jam will not be issued a permit due to their affiliation with singer R. Kelly who was supposed to host the musical event.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert says that the permit was primarily denied due to concerns over the protests which seem to follow R. Kelly events due to new allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls. This past week protests took place outside Kelly’s Chicago studio where he was recording. The singer has denied all of the allegations.

Chicago Police visited R. Kelly’s residence in Chicago’s Trump Tower after they got a tip that the singer was holding two women against their will. The officers who visited the apartment say they spoke to Kelly and both women, and they say there was “no evidence of wrongdoing.”

The R&B singer has been dogged by rumors of inappropriate behavior with minors for years, but the Lifetime Network series has given many of the alleged victims a chance to speak out for the first time. People Magazine says that even Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi has decided to go public to talk about her father, calling him “a monster.”

Abi, whose real name is Joann Kelly, calls the singer a terrible father who she hasn’t seen in years. She recently posted on Instagram a statement after Surviving R. Kelly aired. She says it is not her intention to do harm to any of the alleged victims.

“Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading this or affected by this.”

Abi added that she stayed quiet for days partially due to shock at all of the information shared on the show, and also because she wanted to find the right words. She says she’s sorry if the time delay made anyone feel that she didn’t care.

“That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”