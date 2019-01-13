Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s ‘Miracle Baby’ Is Bringing Them Closer Together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are preparing to welcome their fourth child into the world via a surrogate, and the new little bundle of joy is said to be bringing his parents together already.

According to a recent report by Life & Style, sources claim that the expectant parents are over the mood about their “miracle baby,” and that the entire process is bringing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West closer after a rough year.

Kim and Kanye already share three children together, North, Saint, and Chicago, and will add their second boy to the brood sometime in May. Meanwhile, they’ve been busy shopping and getting everything ready for the little guy’s arrival, which includes West putting together something unique and fresh for his second son’s nursery.

“Their miracle baby has really brought them closer together,” an insider told the magazine. The sources goes on to add that Kardashian is hoping that having a larger family will keep Kanye busy, and give him less time to go on Twitter rants, make controversial statements, and be plastered all over the headlines.

“Kim’s hoping [that] having four kids to look after will keep Kanye busy…and help take his mind off Twitter!” says the source.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose surrogacy again due to doctor’s orders. After carrying the couple’s first two children, North and Saint, the reality star was told it would be too dangerous to undergo another pregnancy, so she and her husband chose a surrogate to carry their baby girl, Chicago, 11 months.

During episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was worried she may not feel the same bond with Chicago as she did with her oldest two children due to the fact that she didn’t carry the little girl. However, after all was said and done, Kardashian revealed she couldn’t have been happier about how it all turned out.

“Honestly, [now that] it’s done, I think it was the best decision I ever made. I think it was so an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone. I am like, the biggest fan of surrogacy,” Kim stated on an episode of KUWTK.

However, the pair are not using the same surrogate, or agency, this time around. Sources claim that Kim and Kanye were unhappy about sensitive information being leaked during their last surrogate’s pregnancy, and decided to find a new agency this time around.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.