Missy Elliott To Be First Female Rapper Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Missy Elliott is making history as she will be the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Root is reporting. She will also be only the third rapper ever to be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which has existed for almost 50 years. Elliott has been one of the most influential artists throughout her three decades in the music industry, with many female rappers topping the charts today citing Elliott as their inspiration.

Elliott has five Grammy’s under her belt and over 30 million record sales and is the only female rapper to have all six of her albums be RIAA certified at least platinum. Her songwriting success doesn’t just apply to her own albums either, having written hit songs for other artists including Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Ciara, Monica, Destiny’s Child, SWV, Fantasia, Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah, Tweet, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Wray, Mya, Total, and 702 among many others.

“I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 Song Writers Hall of Fame,” Elliott tweeted upon learning the news.

“Also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING. I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL to now be inducted also. I [love] you all.”

The other inductees this year are Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens. They will all be officially inducted at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 13.

“The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers.

“That’s true now more than ever but it has always been about the song so I’m very proud that in my first year as Chairman of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time. The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives. These are writers who in their time literally transformed music and helped make what’s happening today possible.”

As ABC points out, it is important to recognize that Elliott was a game-changer for women performing in the rap genre, which had typically been dominated by men in the past. Elliott made huge strides for the various female rappers we have today. While newer female rappers like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have certainly made their mark, Elliott still remains the world’s highest-selling female rapper of all time.