‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baliterra announced in September that she was pregnant with her third child with husband Tyler Baltierra. The reality show star hasn’t shared a lot of baby bump photos, but on Saturday, she took to Instagram to share with fans a photo of her growing belly.

“Babygirl is about ready to pop!” Catelynn wrote on Instagram. With the caption she included the hashtags “blessed” and “ready to pop.” With the caption was a photo of Catelynn touching her belly. In the photo, she used a filter that gave her dog ears.

When she first announced her pregnancy, it was revealed that Catelynn had a due date of March 2. She and Tyler revealed that they would be having another girl. The couple are already parents to Nova, who recently turned 4-years-old. Catelynn also gave birth to their oldest daughter, Carly, who they placed for adoption. The adoption story played out on their MTV episode of 16 and Pregnant as well as Teen Mom.

While the due date is getting close, Catelynn is getting ready for the arrival of her baby. She recently took to Instagram to post a sneak peek of her baby girl’s nursery. The photo she shared showed a crib with a blanket draped over the side.

According to InTouch Weekly, a few weeks back, Catelynn hinted that she may be induced early. She didn’t give too much information other than posting a poll which asked her followers if they had ever had to be induced at 37-weeks.

Recently, a report from Hollywood Life revealed that the reality show star is reportedly on bed rest.

“He’s terrified she might have the baby early. Catelynn has had some scares and is very uncomfortable but so far she is still at home, on bed rest just to be safe,” a source told the site.

Catelynn posted the photo of her growing bump on her husband’s birthday. That same day, she also posted a photo on Instagram of her husband and wished him a happy birthday along with a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing, loving, and caring man/husband EVER!!!!,” Catelynn began, “Novalee and I love you so much I hope you have the best day ever!!! Old looks hot on you!!!!”

Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their story with fans for nearly a decade. While new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, the cast posts updates of their lives via social media.