‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Rebecca Robertson Gives Birth To Baby Boy

After giving birth to a bouncing baby boy, former Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson Loflin took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her new little guy with her 528,000 Instagram followers.

It was just yesterday that the actress and her husband welcomed their son, Zane Israel Loflin, into the world according to the caption on her Instagram post.

The photo featured Rebecca with baby Zane laying skin-to-skin on her chest. Her face is turned from the camera as she gazed lovingly down at her child. Her hair is down and loose around her head with a wide soft smile on her face.

Her husband and new father-of-one, John, is also in the photo, leaning over Rebecca as he looks down at his new son. His head snuggled against hers as he also enjoyed the sight of his newborn.

Rebecca penned a short message to accompany the photo that said, “The most miracle day 1.11.2019.”

The post has been active on Robertson’s Instagram for less than 24 hours and has already received over 123,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

John also took a moment during their big day to share a post on his own Instagram. His post featured a photo of less than 1-day-old Zane dressed in an adorable long sleeve outfit and striped hat. The baby was wrapped in a warm blanket and held in the arms of his father who presented him to the camera for the photo.

John does not have quite the social following that his wife has, but his charming photo of his perfect baby boy has already gotten more than 12,000 likes and over 200 warm and fuzzy congratulatory comments.

Baby Zane was born at 1:27 a.m. on January 11, weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces and measuring right at 19.5 inches.

The day that Rebecca revealed her pregnancy to John was certainly a memorable one. According to a piece published on the Daily Mail, when Rebecca found out she was pregnant, she waited because she wanted to tell her husband on his upcoming birthday.

In order to surprise him with the news, the new mom purchased her husband what she called a “little baby denim jacket” to drop the hint to John because the couple both love denim jackets and often wear matching attire.

Poor John didn’t quite get the hint at first. When his wife presented him with the tiny infant sized jacket, John’s immediate thought is that it was for their adorable French bulldog Leuxla. So, Rebecca followed up by presenting him with a positive pregnancy test. The TV personality says that John’s reaction was priceless.

“He was shocked and like, ‘Wait, what!?’ He was just crying then, of course, I was laughing the whole time,” she recalled.

The Taiwan-native is the adoptive daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson. The couple adopted Rebecca when she was 16 after she came to live with them as an exchange student. She is most well-known for her appearances on the family’s famous TV series Duck Dynasty that aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.