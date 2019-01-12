UFC Star Holly Holm Files For Divorce From Estranged Husband

UFC star Holly Holm has reportedly filed for divorce from her college sweetheart Jeff Kirkpatrick. TMZ reports that the pair has been separated since March 2018 and Holm is finally making it official in Albuquerque court.

Holm and her husband met in college at the University of New Mexico and were married in Cancun in 2012 after dating for several years. After 6 years of marriage, the mixed martial arts champion filed for divorce, citing “incompatibility because of discord and conflict of personalities.”

According to court documents, the couple separated in March of last year. TMZ says that Holm petitioned to have her legal name changed from Holly Holm-Fitzpatrick back to her maiden name Holly Holm. The pair never had children, so child support isn’t on the table.

The documents also say that since both support themselves, spousal support isn’t necessary, though Holm has made a reported $1.6 million during her career, so it is unknown if Kirkpatrick will agree.

TMZ says that the couple’s estrangement is evident on the champ’s Instagram page. While Holm used to post images of her and her husband, she hasn’t posted anything featuring Kirkpatrick since February 2018. Instead, she’s been posting solo shots of workouts and images of her hanging out with her cat, family and friends.

The former three-weight world boxing champion rose to fame in 2015 when she defeated Raquel Pennington in February and then later won against the undefeated Ronda Rousey a few months later to take the UFC bantamweight title.

Since then, “The Preacher’s Daughter” has lost four of her six fights, causing some to question the former champion’s performance. After losing to Cris Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm said that she was itching for a rematch.

“I think about all my fights, I always want to avenge my losses. I want that fight back I know it’s a lot of work and the biggest women’s fighter in all the divisions of the UFC, but, it’s also I feel like I can do it and I want to do it again,” she said. “Every fight is different, too. There’s things I have, goals I want to get better at… If her and I got a rematch, it still would be a different fight. No two fights are exactly the same.”

Holm is about to face off with Aspen Ladd at UFC 235 in March in Las Vegas, which fans hope will be Holm’s big comeback showing since taking the last part of 2018 off for minor knee surgery.