Oprah To Interview Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, Beto O’Rourke, And Others Live In NYC

Melinda Gates and Lisa Borders will also be questioned at the special event.

Oprah Winfrey will soon be interviewing five top names who have been in the headlines lately live in front of an audience for a program that will later air on her OWN television network and on her podcast.

According to a press release from OWN published on the Futon Critic website, Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square will feature the former talk show host chatting with “inspiring thought leaders, modern day influencers, and social game changers.”

The one-of-a-kind event will occur on Tuesday, February 5, at 2 p.m. ET, at New York City’s PlayStation Theater — and it’s open to the public. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, January 14, at 10 a.m. ET, on Oprah.com/OprahConversations.

So, who will Oprah be talking to? A Star Is Born director, producer, co-writer, and star Bradley Cooper; Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan, who is also the executive producer of the upcoming OWN drama series, David Makes Man; former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who ran for a senate seat in 2018 against winner Ted Cruz; Melinda Gates, who is a philanthropist and the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Lisa Borders, the first president and CEO of Time’s Up and a former president of the WNBA.

“In one-on-one conversations, Winfrey will discuss how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics, and culture in the last year,” explained OWN.

CNN reported that O’Rourke’s interview with Winfrey may turn out to be the first time he’s spoken in public since a mid-December town hall in El Paso, Texas. It has been speculated by many sources that the Democrat will attempt to run against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Sources close to O’Rourke told CNN that he “is likely to decide on a presidential run in February at the earliest.” Will he make the big reveal to Oprah?

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Many people would love for Winfrey to run against Trump. However, in the August, 2018, issue of British Vogue, she said that she would not be able to efficiently handle such a demanding role.

“In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bullsh*t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me,” she said.

There’s no word yet as to when fans can expect to see footage from Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square on the OWN channel or hear it on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast.