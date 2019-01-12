Utah Teen Attempting ‘Bird Box’ Challenge Crashes Truck

The year 2014 brought us the Ice Bucket Challenge. Last year, we were graced with the facepalm-worthy Tide Pod Challenge. And now, in 2019, the “Bird Box Challenge” is upon us.

For those who need a quick refresher, Bird Box is a Netflix original film which debuted in December of 2018. The movie follows Mallory, played by Sandra Bullock, who attempts to raise and protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world teeming with monsters who, should you look at them, will force you to see your worst fears. Throughout the movie, Mallory and her children — simply referred to as “Boy” and “Girl” — use blindfolds to navigate their surroundings, all in an attempt to avoid catching a glimpse at the unnamed monsters.

In an effort to promote the film, Netflix teamed up with another streaming giant — Twitch, as reported by Powerup Gaming. Tying in with the film, Netflix challenged four video game streamers to play their favorite games while blindfolded, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Starcraft.

This was all in good fun — and not to mention relatively safe — but the internet did what it does best, and turned things up to 11. Thus gave rise to the “Bird Box Challenge,” where participants wear blindfolds as they attempt to do everyday activities.

It didn’t take long for the antics to get out of hand. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one father led his two children around their house, which ended with one of them slamming into a wall. A group of fearless men attempted to navigate New York City blindfolded; it didn’t take long for one of them to fall down the stairs of a subway station.

In an attempt to prevent further mishaps, Netflix took to Twitter, pleading with would-be “Bird Box Challenge” participants to stay safe.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Unfortunately, someone did not heed Netflix’s warning.

As KUTV reports, one reckless Utah teenager took to the streets on Monday, blindfolding herself by pulling her beanie over her eyes as she attempted to drive a truck. Before long, the teenager skidded into oncoming traffic. By the time she came to a stop, she had crashed into another vehicle, a light pole, and a sound wall. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Layton police officers arrived on the scene shortly after.

“Honestly, I’m almost embarrassed to have to say ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered,’ but you know apparently we do have to say that,” Travis Lyman of the Layton police stated, as reported by the Guardian. “The stakes are just so high and it’s just such a potentially dangerous thing as it is: to try and do it in that way is inexcusable. It really puts everybody at risk.”

The unnamed teenager may face charges of reckless driving.