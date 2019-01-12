R. Kelly Confronted By Police In Chicago After Anonymous Tip Claimed Two Women Were Being Held Hostage

Controversial singer R. Kelly got a visit from police on Friday after law enforcement was tipped off that he was keeping two women in his Chicago residence against their will. According to TMZ, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office sent five officers to his Trump Tower residence after an out-of-state caller told cops that the women there were the “subject of brain washing.”

“We received a tip from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office that originated from out of state. The tip indicated that two women were being held against their will by Mr. Kelly at his residence in Chicago,” Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said.

Officers arrived at Kelly’s residence Friday around 10 a.m. and found two women who claimed that they were not there against their wishes. The two women, named Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, were questioned while Kelly was ordered into a separate room.

“At 10 a.m. this morning, the Chicago Police Department responded and made contact with Mr. Kelly as well as two women in his apartment. They were both independently interviewed and stated that they were not being held against their will and we’re in good health and spirits.”

The police left without further incident.

The 23-year-old Savage’s parents have asserted for years that their daughter is being held prisoner by Kelly and is too brainwashed to get away. Her family says that they have tried to reach out to law enforcement since Kelly and Savage met in Atlanta a few years ago, but that until the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly began airing, they weren’t able to get a response. After the series aired, Georgia reportedly opened an investigation into the allegations.

Both Savage and Clary’s family appear in the documentary to speak out against Kelly, which the source claims has resulted in the singer keeping a closer eye on the two women.

The documentary has brought renewed scrutiny into Kelly’s allegations of sexual abuse, which have plagued the singer for decades. Despite this, the singer has refused to hide. He appeared at a club in Chicago on Wednesday night to celebrate his birthday with fans. He sang his hit “Bump N Grind” and spoke with the audience.

While at the club, an anonymous individual called the police, saying that Kelly was at the club and that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Law enforcement arrived at the club and determined that there was no warrant, so they left without detaining the singer.

Amidst all the drama, Kelly told the crowd at the club that he doesn’t “give a f**k about what’s going on tonight.”