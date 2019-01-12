Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros Are Being Heavily Discounted

The iPad Pros are currently on sale at Best Buy and might actually be the best buy around right now.

Apple recently unveiled a totally redesigned version of its iPad Pro in two new sizes — an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch model. The tech company announced the iPad Pro refreshes in October, 2017, and the devices were available for purchase a week later on November 7, 2017, starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the bigger 12.9 model.

Since the launch, the iPad Pros haven’t seen too many discounts, as Apple isn’t known for reducing the prices of its products, but Best Buy is now offering the devices at a heavily discounted price, according to a report from the Verge.

Best Buy is currently advertising the Wi-Fi versions of Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro for $699, which is a $100 off the original price. The devices come in four storage configurations, 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Best Buy is offering an extra $50 off both the 512GB and 1TB models for a total of $150 off the entire purchase. The Verge is reporting this is the biggest price drop ever seen on the new iPad models.

Apple’s new iPad Pro is the company’s most powerful tablet to date. It comes equipped with an 8-core A12X processor. It’s also the company’s first attempt at a full-screen tablet with the removal of the home button and a major reduction of the bezels. Apple has also removed the lightning port and replaced it with an all-new USB-C port that can even double as a charging port for compatible devices.

And speaking of Apple’s iPad lineup, the company’s smallest tablet might also be getting a refresh this year, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. According to a report from GSM Arena, leaked photos of the 7.9-inch device may already be circulating around the internet. The leaked photos of the iPad Mini 5 also feature a USB-C port like the recently updated Pro models. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said the updated iPad Mini could possibly see a better screen and a processor bump.

It is worth noting that the original source of the leaked iPad Mini images referred to the new device as the iPad Mini 4S, which could indicate that the updates might not be as significant as Apple fans were expecting.

Regardless of what name is given to the device, Kuo estimates the new model may see a release date in the first quarter of 2019. If this is the case, it’s likely that the leaks and previews will only increase in the coming weeks until Apple’s official announcement.