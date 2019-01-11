Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Thomas Arrested For Drunk Driving In Oregon

Thomas Markle Jr. blew well over the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

There is never a dull moment in the drama surrounding the Markle family. Back in the United States, Duchess Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle, has been arrested today for drunk driving — or driving under the influence of alcohol — in Oregon.

TMZ broke the news that Thomas Markle Jr., 52, was reportedly driving under the influence just after 1 a.m. local time when the Oregon State Police pulled him over. When given a field sobriety test, police say that the Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother was “visibly impaired.” The younger Thomas Markle was then given a breathalyzer test, which he failed.

“Thomas — the son of Meghan’s father, Thomas Sr.– was taken to the Grants Pass Sobering Center. His Chevy Silverado was impounded,” TMZ relayed.

Like his father, Thomas Markle Jr. is estranged from his younger half-sister, Meghan. He wrote a letter to Prince Harry in advance of the royal wedding, telling him that it was not too late to call off the wedding.

“Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

This isn’t Markle’s first run-in with Oregon’s law enforcement. Two years ago, Thomas Markle Jr. was arrested on a domestic violence charge. Thomas Markle Jr. was taken into custody for holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head during a fight at that time.

Classic Daily Mail Caption: "Thomas Markle Jr is Meghan's brother form her father's first marriage. He is also newly engaged, to Darlene Blount, 46, despite being arrested after pointing a gun at her during a drink-fueled argument"https://t.co/WZCiTeKQz5 — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) November 27, 2017

Like his father — and his sister, Samantha — Thomas Markle Jr. has been a regular source of embarrassment to Duchess Meghan Markle, per the Inquisitr. In addition to writing a letter to Prince Harry, Thomas Markle Jr. wrote another request to Queen Elizabeth — to ask the monarch to give his father and his former step-mother, Doria Ragland, a royal title.

“Possibly you can give Tom SNR and Doria royal titles which would also make my father very proud.”

What started out as a polite request took a turn when the Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother suggested that she owed him at least that much, obviously siding with their father and his sister, Samantha. Samantha now says that she is writing a tell-all about the Duchess of Sussex.

“Possibly this could happen if Meghan were to bring Tom SNR to the palace sooner than later because my father deserved to be treated like Royalty like he treated Meghan her whole life. She owes him that.”

Meghan Markle is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy, and can’t seem to catch a break with the media, her family, or the other royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a move to Windsor to get some additional breathing room.