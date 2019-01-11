Lana Condor Set Boundaries With Noah Centineo Before Filming ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’

They played false lovers who became a romantically entangled pairing in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before— and fans across the globe are hoping they’ll echo their on-screen romance off-screen — but according to People, the hit Netflix film’s star Lana Condor made it clear that nothing would happen between her and her co-star, Noah Centineo.

Lana, who played Lara Jean in the streaming platform’s popular film, appeared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 10. There, she discussed the pact that she and Noah made before beginning to film.

According to the actress, the co-stars were getting to know each other before shooting, spending a day together by taking a hot yoga class and heading back to Centineo’s apartment for pizza. Lana took a step back to assess the situation.

“It was kind of like, ‘Oh, hot yoga, pizza, what’s happening?’ I felt something!” Lana revealed on the late night talk show. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not going to happen between us.'”

Lana explained that though there may have been chemistry between the on-screen couple, the two had to be “best-friend-professionals” for the movie to find success, which led her to set the boundary with Noah.

“He was like, ‘Yeah it’s not gonna happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great,'” she said. “So we kind of did what we did in the To All the Boys movie. We kind of made a contract and set boundaries.”

Ultimately, it seems the pact between the pair proved solid, as the movie was wildly successful — and is preparing to add on a second film to the franchise.

“I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again,” Lana concluded, noting that the two still talk regularly and have remained great friends.

But despite her revelation, fans are still anxiously hoping that the pair get together in real life. Users frequently flood both Lana and Noah’s Instagram accounts with comments encouraging the two to couple up.

“People truly want us to get married,” she said during her guest appearance.

So for now, fans of the actors will have to wait to see the couple’s undeniable chemistry — and adorable romance — to grace the screen in the second installment of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The planned sequel was announced on Netflix’s Instagram account in December, via an adorable clip of Lana and Noah FaceTiming each other.