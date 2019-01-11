‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Briana DeJesus Shares Sweet Kiss With Boyfriend, Her Season 9 Preview Is Released

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is getting ready to air on MTV. Fans are excited to see what the cast has been up to, and hope to meet some new faces!

In a preview released by MTV, it is revealed that Briana DeJesus has a new boyfriend. It is unclear if he will be shown on the show, but the Teen Mom 2 star recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her boyfriend sharing a kiss. She captioned the video, “J&B ily.”

In September of 2018, Briana opened up to Radar Online about her new relationship, saying, “It’s nothing crazy and it’s relatively new. There’s no ‘other baby mama’ craziness to deal with.”

At the time, she admitted that she was keeping her relationship “private” — and she has kept true to her word. While she does share occasional pictures and videos, for the most part she isn’t too open about her relationship. Of course, fans wonder if her boyfriend will appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2.

DeJesus revealed in the same article, “If and when I am, I’ll definitely reveal it and, of course, you’d see it on the show as I’m completely open with my life and what’s going on.”

MTV recently released an all-new preview of Briana for Season 9 of the show. In the preview that was posted to Twitter from the official Teen Mom account, a segment showing Devoin moving out of Briana’s home is shown. Devoin is the father of her oldest daughter, Nova. For a period of time, Devoin stayed in the apartment that Briana shares with her mother, sister, and two daughters. The preview shows Briana talking to Nova about her father moving out — telling Nova that he has found his own home, but that she can still visit him. Devoin then comes over to the apartment, and Briana watches as he first plays with Nova — and then gets some of his belongings from the home.

On this season of #TeenMom2, @_BrianaDejesus has to think about Devoin and Nova's relationship after he finds his own place. pic.twitter.com/wZ7q9TVSkY — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 9, 2019

Briana DeJesus was not an original cast member of Teen Mom 2, but was recently added as a fifth cast member. Unlike her cast-mates, Briana hasn’t been dealing with the social media backlash for as long, and recently revealed that she isn’t ready for the “hate” and “negativity” that will likely ensue on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Briana revealed that she had “mixed feelings” about the start of the new season. Season 9 is set to air on MTV January 14.