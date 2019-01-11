Tyler Baltierra Worries Catelynn Lowell Will Go Into Early Labor: ‘He’s Terrified,’ Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Catelynn Lowell is suffering from 'severe pelvic pain.'

Tyler Baltierra is worried about his wife, as she continues to suffer from “severe pelvic pain” ahead of the upcoming birth of their third child.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Catelynn Lowell’s “fiercely protective” husband is doing his very best to remain strong for her, but as she continues to suffer through her third trimester, he’s reportedly concerned about her going into early labor.

“He’s such a fiercely protective dad, he’s terrified she might have the baby early,” a source told the outlet on January 10. “Catelynn has had some scares and is very uncomfortable but so far she is still at home, on bed rest just to be safe.”

“Tyler is being ‘Super Husband’ and ‘Super Dad’ taking care of Catelynn and Nova Lee 24/7,” the insider continued, citing the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Novalee Reign. “He has really stepped up to the plate and proven that he is there for Catelynn and their growing family. All the stuff they were working on personally and in their relationship has been put on the back burner and right now it’s all about Catelynn and the new baby.”

Lowell and Baltierra confirmed they were expecting their third child several months ago — and in the months that followed, they were seen facing marital hardships on Teen Mom OG. Luckily, however, after spending some time apart as they focused on themselves as individuals, they appear to be in a better place as they prepare to expand their family.

See a photo of Catelynn Lowell’s baby bump below.

Catelynn Lowell has been facing a ton of rumors regarding a potential early delivery, ever since she took to her Instagram page and asked her fans and followers if anyone had been induced at 37 weeks. However, earlier this week — amid struggles with pelvic pain — Lowell revealed she was just 32 weeks pregnant.

Although the eighth season of Teen Mom OG featured Lowell and Baltierra in a less-than-ideal situation as they prepared for the birth of their third child, the ninth season will likely be much different. While it is unknown whether or not Lowell and Baltierra are currently filming the new season, it is quite likely that the moments that follow the child’s birth will be chronicled for the upcoming episodes.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expected to return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom OG Season 9, but the new installment has not yet officially been renewed by MTV.