‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 10: Taylor Comforts Reese

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 10 states that everyone was still gathered at the Forrester mansion. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that she would be there for her, even if she needed to take a walk on the beach. Hope said that she might take her up on the offer.

Steffy also spoke to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and also asked him if he needed her to do anything for him. He told her that he needed her to take care of their daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). He confided that he did not know what he would do without Beth. Steffy hugged Liam, per Soaps.

Zoe Passes On Reese’s Condolences on Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) were also at the get-together. Zoe approached Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to chat with her. She told Hope’s mother that Reese (Wayne Brady) felt terrible after the birth and she wanted to pass along his condolences.

Brooke told the model that she appreciated the gesture but still wanted to talk to Reese who was the only person present at the birth. She was not sure what had happened to Hope and would like some clarity on what had happened that night.

Later, Xander noticed that Zoe was still worried about her father. She told him that Reese was also not dealing well with the baby’s death. Xander felt that Reese is lucky to have Zoe in his life.

We love to see these two supporting each other in times of need. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zIUV7yBJfP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 10, 2019

Brooke Sees Taylor Off

The Logan sisters were gathered around Hope. She was telling them how she was coping when Taylor (Hunter Tylo) approached. She once again expressed her sympathy before Brooke walked her to the door. Brooke appreciated Taylor stopping by. Taylor choked up and they hugged.

Hope Reflects On The Memorial on B&B

After everyone had left, Hope told her mother and husband that the gathering helped because she found some strength. Hope cried and said that she missed her daughter. Liam tried to comfort Hope and said that Beth would always be part of their lives.

Hope opens up about her pain today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/Txr9jPeCqK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 10, 2019

Taylor Hayes Comforted Reese Buckingham

Taylor called Reese and told him that she was on her way to see him. When Taylor arrived, he was busy gambling on his phone. They talked about the gathering for Beth at the Forrester mansion before Taylor inquired about how he was coping.

Reese said that he wished he could have done more and said that he was so sad for Liam and Hope. Taylor reassured him that he did the best that he could and that she would be there for him. The two physicians embraced.