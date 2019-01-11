‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Reveals Further Details About Alpha and The Whisperers As A New Clip Is Released

Angela Kang admits that it takes a 'takes a certain kind of a person' to don the skin of a walker.

There is only a month to go until the return of Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. To put it another way, that’s in five Sundays time. The mid-season finale revealed a new group of villains and now news is beginning to emerge regarding these strange people who like to dress up as walkers and amble among the undead as a way to disguise themselves from others.

While previous Season 9 episodes of The Walking Dead introduced this new group, the communities interacting with them didn’t realize what they were up against. Instead, they were under the misconception they were dealing with the evolution of walkers and not of people who were dressing up as the undead. The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, recently revealed details to Entertainment Weekly of how the communities will deal with this new group when Season 9 returns in February.

“Our heroes are really grappling with how to deal with a threat that’s unlike anything they’ve ever faced with people with such a different philosophy. They’re also just trying to figure out how they need to interact with each other in this world as they face more and more problems and challenges related to both this new threat and some of the other obstacles that they face in this world.”

Already, fans have been introduced to the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), via newly released images and short teaser clips. Kang discusses this character further.

“I think what is really interesting about them is that to put on the skin of a dead person and walk around in the world and walk around amidst walkers, that really takes a certain kind of a person,” she told EW.

AMC

IGN has also released a brand new clip regarding the Whisperers in the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead.

This clip shows what appears to be the Whisperers secretly watching the communities. Fan favorites such as Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are shown in the clip. A group of Whisperers is then revealed.

“They do not belong here,” one of the Whisperers says as Alpha puts a finger to her lips and motions for the group to be silent.

The new clip featuring the Whisperers is an exclusive trailer for IGN and can be viewed here.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. As yet, a synopsis or title for Episode 9 has not been released.