R. Kelly’s Daughter, Joann Kelly, Pens Lengthy Instagram Post As She Calls Her Father A ‘Monster’

R. Kelly isn’t just facing backlash from his peers and his accusers, the troubled singer is also facing backlash from his own family.

Today, Kelly’s 20-year-old daughter Joann Kelly, who goes by the name Buku Abi, shared a lengthy post on her Instagram stories that speaks out against her dad. The singer surprised many when she revealed that she stands behind the victims and accusers of her father rather than voicing support for him according to the Daily Mail.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I had to do and move in a manner that is best for me.”

Joann then goes on to let her followers know that she is speaking from the heart in the post and she doesn’t want anything that she says to affect any party who is involved in this mess. She continued by saying that she is completely “devastated” by her father’s actions and that she is praying for all of the women and their families who were affected by what he did.

She also explained that she doesn’t like discussing her personal like publicly but in this case, she felt like she had to speak up. Additionally, Joann made sure to reiterate the fact that she and her mother Andrea, who appeared in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, would never condone or support anything negative that her father did and said that she and her siblings don’t talk to their father.

To close out the post, she thanked anyone who had reached out and showed support for her family during this difficult time. As Joann’s mother revealed in the documentary, her relationship with her husband fell apart after the sex tape of Kelly with an underage girl surfaced. In 2005, she filed a restraining order against Kelly after an altercation and about a year later, she filed for divorce from the troubled star.

It wasn’t until another year later that the divorce was finalized and after that, the singer decided to cut off relationships with his children. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kelly has come under fire after the documentary Surviving R. Kelly was released on Lifetime. In the docuseries, Kelly’s misconduct against multiple woman over the past decade was highlighted.

Since then, many people have been protesting Kelly’s music while also calling for the singer to be brought to justice.