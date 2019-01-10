‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Welcome Baby Boy

The reality star rushed off stage during a live appearance to be by his wife's side.

Catfish star Nev Schulman was giving a talk at a New York City Apple store on online dating in the digital age Wednesday evening when the reality host got a call that his wife was in labor, prompting him to rush off the stage to be by his wife’s side. As Page Six reported, Schulman was just 15 minutes into his appearance when he got word his wife, Laura Perlongo, had been rushed to the maternity ward.

Those who had come to watch Schulman’s appearance were said to meet the Catfish star’s exit with cheers and applause.

Just an hour after Schulman’s dramatic exit, Perlongo gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who the couple named Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman. Schulman gave an update on Beau and Laura by sharing a video of himself and the baby to his 1.2 million Instagram followers. Perlongo also updated her 213,000 fans with a sweet shot of her and her son, which showed a glowing Perlongo staring adoringly down at her new baby who had his eyes wide open and set on his mom.

This is the second child for the reality star and his wife, who tied the knot in June of 2017. Their daughter, Cleo, was born about nine months before their quaint East Hampton wedding.

“I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man,” Schulman gushed to People Magazine.

Cleo joined her parents in the festivities as the flower girl, and the wedding was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Catfish co-host Max Joseph delivered a speech to the happy couple.

Schulman gained notoriety after directing a 2010 documentary based on his own experience with being duped by a stranger on the internet and having had a lengthy relationship, though he never met her. The film aired on MTV and was met with shocked and outraged reactions by fans, who could not believe that something like this could happen.

As Catfish portrayed, Schulman met Abby Pierce, an 8-year old child prodigy who’s talent was painting, over the internet. Schulman was introduced to Pierce’s extended family, including her half-sister Megan, who Schulman developed feelings for over the course of their communication. The duo engaged in a relationship, but when Schulman frequently suggested they meet in person, Megan kept rebuffing his advances, using a variety of creative excuses.

Nev and the film crew travel to Michigan following Nev’s suspicion he was being duped and uncovered the harsh truth that the family he had grown so fond of, including Megan, were all played by a woman named Angela who had set up several Facebook accounts in order to con Schulman.

The documentary was turned into a television show for MTV, where Schulman and his co-host Max Joseph travel around the country to help young people who have begun online relationships, and the duo helps them uncover whether or not the accounts they have been connecting with are real or fake.