Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Is Inspiring Him To Create New Songs, Will A New Album Come In 2019?

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

Justin Bieber’s fans have been waiting for a new album since 2015, when he released his most recent album, Purpose, but so far, he hasn’t confirmed any specific plans in regard to his potentially upcoming album.

Luckily, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, the musician has been inspired by his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin and will likely release some new tracks, if not a whole album, sooner rather than later.

“Justin has been busy in the studio working on enough music for a new album and is considering a possible tour too. Some of his unreleased tracks include romantic lyrics about his marriage and love for Hailey, as well as everything they have been through together,” a source close to Bieber revealed to the outlet on January 10.

As for the potential release date, the source said Bieber was hoping to release new music at some point this year but wasn’t putting any pressure on himself when it came to setting a deadline.

“Justin is happy and excited about releasing new music this year, but is also in no rush. He is working with his favorite producers and wants everything to sound perfect for his fans before putting out a new album,” the insider added.

As fans may recall, Bieber called off his stadium tour in July 2017 midway through the series of events and confirmed to press that hew as feeling overworked and didn’t want to burn himself out. Instead, he wanted to cancel the remaining shows in an effort to allow himself to sustain a long-term career in music.

In November of last year, Bieber told his fans and followers that new music is coming.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rekindled their relationship last summer after Bieber enjoyed a short-lived reunion with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Then, just weeks later, the couple became engaged during a trip to the Bahamas and got married in a New York City courthouse months later.

While fans will have to wait and see when Bieber finally releases his new music, he’s been flaunting his love for Baldwin, and for songs, on the streets. In fact, after being seen singing and playing his guitar for Baldwin in London and the end of last year, Bieber was caught serenading her, and even dancing, outside of his favorite hotel in Los Angeles, the Montage Beverly Hills.

“Justin is extremely uninhibited and carefree and is at a place where he truly doesn’t care what anyone thinks, so it’s easy for him to do things that are unexpected, like singing and dancing in the street,” a source told Hollywood Life of his antics.