Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Her & Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple

Gwyneth is sharing a sweet rare moment with her daughter on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing a rare photo of her and former husband Chris Martin’s 14-year-old daughter Apple Martin. Hollywood Life reported that the actor posted an adorable photo of herself getting a kiss on the cheek from her eldest child on Instagram this week as they celebrated a friend’s birthday together.

Though both Gwyneth and Martin like to keep their private lives – including their children – under the radar, the new snap gave fans their best look at the teenager in a while as she spent some quality time with her mom.

Writing in the caption, Paltrow – who split from the Coldplay singer in 2016 – wished a very happy birthday to the friend who also appeared in the snap, referring to her as “Doobs.”

“Happy birthday to you, sweet Doobs,” the star wrote on the social media site this week while giving fans a rare glimpse at her stunning daughter.

She then continued, “My other daughter, your giant heart lights up our lives.”

Though Apple does have her own Instagram account, which her mom tagged in her new upload, it’s set to private, meaning only her more than 1,200 followers can see her snaps.

Gwyneth is also mom to her 12-year-old son with Chris, Moses Martin.

Just last year, Paltrow revealed that her teenage daughter may one day end up running her lifestyle brand Goop as she spoke about her big ambitions.

“She seems to be headed towards entertainment, but she said, ‘Well, maybe then when I’m older, I’ll run Goop.’ And I was like, ‘That would be great!'” the actress told former E! News host Catt Sadler in an interview for her blog, The Cattwalk.

“I think they want to probably pursue other stuff, but it would be amazing if they wanted to get involved with the family business,” Paltrow then added of her son and daughter.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

But while Gwyneth usually opts to keep her children out of the spotlight, the Inquisitr reported that she did recently open up about her modern family after revealing that her kids and Chris actually joined her on her honeymoon with new husband Brad Falchuk.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that she made the confession during an appearance on the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, confirming that her vacation to the Maldives included her ex, her kids, and a few friends.

“It was a very modern honeymoon,” she joked of the tropical trip to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, calling the vacation “great” before adding that they all had “such a great time” together.

“We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” she then continued of co-parenting with her former husband. “They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.”