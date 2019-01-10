Cops Called On A Defiant R. Kelly During Birthday Party At Chicago Club

He told the crowd "I don't give a f--k about what's going on tonight."

Despite protests in his hometown, R. Kelly made an appearance at a local club in Chicago for his birthday, where he told revelers that he wasn’t concerned about the controversy surrounding the recently-released docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. But as the party progressed, things took a turn when someone called the cops on the singer during the celebration, according to TMZ.

Late Wednesday night at V75 in Chicago, Kelly was partying with fans and club-goers. Appearing in a hat and sunglasses, the singer worked the assembled crowd and sang his hit “Bump N Grind” to the apparent delight of his fans in the club. In a video of the event, people can be seen singing along with the tune and cheering the controversial artist along.

At one point, a defiant Kelly tells the crowd that it was his birthday and he wasn’t worried about his troubles.

“I don’t give a f–k about what’s going on tonight,” he said before launching into a song.

But according to local police, Kelly’s good time came to a halt when someone called the cops on the singer, reportedly telling law enforcement that Kelly was present and that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The police showed up at the club early Thursday morning and law enforcement confirmed that they spoke with Kelly, but no arrest was made after the police determined that there was no valid warrant out for his arrest.

Despite the interruption, the party carried on into the early morning hours.

Kelly has been facing intense scrutiny lately after the airing of the docuseries, which focuses on his alleged sexual misconduct over the past decades. The singer is accused of abusing his ex-wife, having sexual interactions with underage women, and holding women against their will. He has continually denied the allegations and was found not guilty of charges related to child pornography by a jury in 2013.

Currently, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia is investigating the singer after the Lifetime series shined a new light on the case of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the docuseries.

Protestors appeared in Chicago outside of Kelly’s music studio on Wednesday to call for the singer to be brought to justice.

“People say why are we so upset? If you watch the docuseries, all six parts, you should be upset. Everybody should be upset,” said the protest organizer Kendra G. “There are facts that you can’t deny that were in that docuseries and if you watch all six parts… and if you’re in Chicago you should be with us here right now.”