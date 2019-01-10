‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Victoria Clash With Billy Caught In The Middle

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Billy finds himself caught in the middle between Phyllis and Victoria’s animosity, and Phyllis works overtime to ensure she sows seeds of doubt about Billy in Victoria’s mind.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stuns everybody by revealing J.T.’s abusive behavior towards Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at the memorial, according to Inquisitr. Nobody is thrilled with how Phyllis outed Vicky. Even Nick (Joshua Morrow) cannot stand what Phyllis does. Sure, Phyllis wanted to ensure that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) keeps the Fab Four’s secret, but to drop such a bombshell in front of J.T.’s teenaged son is just too far even for Phyllis.

Now, Phyllis seems to be on the warpath, and she cannot stand to see Billy (Jason Thompson) possibly moving on with Victoria. Plus, Victoria is on the fence about their reunion. Victoria actress, Amelia Heinle, recently explained the situation to Soap Opera Digest.

Heinle said, “Victoria has seen a marked change in Billy. He’s been very supportive during her recent problems, but there’s part of her that can’t forget they’re not so good times, so she’s very cautious about a reconciliation despite her renewed feelings for him.”

Of course, Phyllis does not hesitate to mention that very shortly before moving on to Victoria, Billy attempted to reunite with her instead. Phyllis turned him down flat because Billy sleeping with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge went too far across the line even for them. Now, though, that Billy is cozying up to Victoria, it’s too much for Phyllis to keep to herself.

When she sees the couple out at dinner, Phyllis interrupts because she supposedly needs to do some business with Billy. However, before that, Phyllis conveniently gives the details of Billy’s attempt to reunite with her right before he started hanging around helping Vicky. Phyllis may not have wanted Billy, but she sure does not want him happy with anybody else either especially with her own life spiraling out of control and her relationship with Nick hitting the rocks.

Not surprisingly, Victoria falls for Phyllis’s game hook, line, and sinker. Of course, Phyllis is telling the truth.

“Now Victoria wonders if Billy is pursuing her as a backup plan since he was rejected by Phyllis. This will only intensify the animosity between these women,” said Heinle.

If Victoria is so unsure of Billy, she probably should not be in a relationship with him, and Phyllis makes sure Victoria knows the details. Of course, it doesn’t look like Phyllis reveals that Billy slept with Summer, which could also give Vicky pause.