Canadian Prime Minister Asked By Constituent To Push Trump Off A Cliff

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, was appearing at a town hall in British Columbia this week when he received an offbeat, surprisingly violent suggestion from a constituent on how exactly to deal with his counterpart to the south, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Appearing at a town hall event in the town of Kamloops, Trudeau took questions from the audience, and one man, who the prime minister had identified as “the enthusiastic bearded fellow in gray” had something to say about the U.S. president.

“I just want a really, really quick, really funny question, it was pertaining to Donald Trump,” the unidentified man said. “Would it really be bad relationship advice to give you just to tell you, you know, from all of us, just push him off a cliff? Like really, I’ll buy ya a beer.”

Trudeau, judging by his answer, wasn’t into the idea.

“I wasn’t expecting a threat of violence against our closest ally, but uh, I, I — you know, in politics people have all sorts of opinions,” the prime minister said. “And all sorts of perspectives about who is leading at any given moment. The relationship between Canada and the United States goes far deeper than who happens to be prime minister and who happens to be president. And that’s something that we were able to demonstrate around the new NAFTA deal. Because premiers of all different stripes, business leaders were engaging with strong cohesive vision of what mattered to Canada.”

Trudeau finished his response by telling the man that he appreciated his comments.

The Toronto Sun reported the comments, and the event was carried live on Facebook.

Trudeau, a 47-year-old man who represents the Liberal Party, has frequently clashed with the 72-year-old Republican during their mutual time in power. They have battled over trade and lumber policies, while Trudeau was sharply critical of certain Trump policies, such as the travel ban. The two countries, however, did reach agreement on an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is known as the “United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement” (USMCA).”

Trudeau, the son of previous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was elected the 23rd prime minister of Canada in 2015.

President Trump has not responded yet to the suggestion that his neighbor to the north dispense with him in that manner. At the recent G7 summit in Quebec, Trump, Trudeau, and several other world leaders were photographed not a cliff, but near water.