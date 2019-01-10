Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner On Instagram After Vacation Snub

Kim didn't seem happy with her famous sisters after they jetted off without her.

It looks like Kim Kardashian isn’t too happy with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner right now. According to a report from Hollywood Life, the reality star appeared to throw some shade at her famous sisters in a new comment on Instagram after Kourtney and Kendall seemingly snubbed her while heading out on vacation.

The site reported that Kardashian called out her younger and older sister on the social media site this week after Kourtney shared a photo from a very snowy Aspen on her Instagram page that showed herself and Kendall having a little car trouble in the wintery conditions.

The photo and video upload showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars needing to get a little help by the side of the road as a tire on their black car had to be replaced.

While Kardashian could be seen smiling out of the window of the vehicle, Jenner got a little more stuck in as she headed out into the snow to see the tire being changed.

Kourtney then joked in the caption, “Super helpful on road trips.” However, it seemed as though sister Kim wasn’t exactly so happy.

The mom of three left a seemingly pretty sarcastic comment on the upload shared on January 9, calling out her sisters for not inviting her to head to Aspen with them.

“Damn! I know how to change a tire,” Kim hit back in the comments section. “I would have so done this for you guys if I were invited.”

Kardashian didn’t add any emojis to her post, so it’s not clear if the star was genuinely upset at the apparent snub or if she was just kidding around with her younger and older sister when it comes to missing out on the very snowy trip.

But while Kim was noticeably absent, the sisters also met up with Kylie Jenner during their foray away from the California sun.

Hollywood Life reported that the duo met up with Kylie and friend Jordyn Woods, while E! News noted that the group all went skiing together – sans Kim.

“Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie all snowboarded together. Everyone was having a lot of fun and enjoying the snow,” an eyewitness told the outlet this week. “They couldn’t believe how much there was. It was cold and they all bundled up together and didn’t stay out too long.”

The site also reported that Kourtney’s rumored new boyfriend Luka Sabbat was even invited on the trip and was spotted hanging out with the girls on the slopes.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

But while it’s not clear just how jokey or serious Kardashian was being with her recent comment, there’s no doubting that the star probably has a whole lot going on right now that may have prevented her from heading to the snow with the sisters.

In addition to her various business ventures, it was recently revealed that the busy mom of three is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate. People claimed earlier this week that the baby is a boy.