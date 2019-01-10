‘Captain Marvel’s’ Brie Larson Is A Real-Life Superhero In Instagram Workout Videos

The 'Captain Marvel' star shows off her superhuman strength ahead of her movie's release.

Captain Marvel is kicking butt in the new trailer for Marvel’s upcoming movie, and in real life, so is the film’s star, Brie Larson. The Academy Award-winning actress, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the much-hyped Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, shows off her superpowers in the film’s newly released trailer, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. As can be seen in the trailer, Captain Marvel possesses superhuman strength, is able to fly at six times the speed of sound, and shoots energy bursts from her fingertips.

But for months ahead of and during filming, Brie Larson was committed to becoming a superhero herself as she engaged in a series of grueling workouts.

Larson, whose workout routine included pull-ups with steel chains, weighted pushups, 215 lb. deadlifts, 400 lb. hip thrusts, and more, told Entertainment Tonight, “A huge part of [Captain Marvel] is her strength. I knew if I could go through that experience, I would get closer to her and I’d understand [her].”

According to Cinemablend, the 29-year-old actress became so strong while filming Captain Marvel that she once pushed a full-sized Jeep in neutral gear up a steep hill.

“It was a joke with my trainer, Jason Walsh, that I wanted to be able to,” Larson said. “We were joking about it, that like, ‘Well, if I’m gonna go for it…’ Because I spent nine months training with him ahead of time, and I was getting super strong. And I was like, ‘Well, she can move planets, the least I could do is move a car.”

When she’s not pushing cars up hills, Brie Larson spends a lot of time at the gym. The star’s Instagram page is filled with photos and videos from her workouts.

In late December, Larson shared a video of herself scaling a rock wall, sans a superhero cape or even a rope. The technique, called bouldering, is rope-free rock climbing up to a height of 20 feet. In her caption, Larson joked that the video was her “self tape for the role of Spider-Man.”

Last week, Larson posted a video of her doing 275-pound barbell hip thrusts under the tutelage of her trainer, Jason Walsh. The Rise Nation founder also trains Alison Brie, Emma Stone, and Mandy Moore, according to Shape.

With a 16-pound hammer in hand, Captain Marvel gives the God of Thunder a run for his money. After throwing down the gauntlet, Larson cheekily tagged Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in a video posted in November.

Crunches are an ab workout staple, but leave it to Larson to kick things up a notch. The Captain Marvel star shared a video of herself doing medicine ball crunches with a 12-pound ball.

You can see Brie Larson’s back strength in this next video, which shows her doing reverse flies with resistance bands. Perhaps her caption says it best: “A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.”

And just before Thanksgiving, Brie Larson showed us all the superhero she really is. The Captain Marvel star jammed to AC/DC for a fierce weight bench workout routine, then capped off her lifting with a donut— just because she can.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.