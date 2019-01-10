‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, January 9: Steffy Promises To Help Hope

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, January 9 features a family get-together to mourn the loss of Elizabeth Avalon Spencer. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) opened their house for loved ones to gather as they process Beth’s death. Liam Spencer (John McCook) thanked Eric who said that this was a challenging time for the family.

Zoe Comforted Reese On Bold and the Beautiful

In the meantime Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was also getting ready to go to the Forrester mansion. She told Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) that Beth would be cremated. He noticed that she was not herself. She attributed her mood to being worried about her father.

Later, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) called his daughter. She told him that she would be going to the get-together at the Forrester home. She told him not to feel guilty because he did everything he could to save the baby.

Steffy Forrester Promises To Help Hope Logan Spencer

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were about to leave for Eric and Quinn’s house. Taylor was surprised that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had also extended the invitation to her. Steffy told her mother that she felt guilty that she had Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) while Liam and Hope had lost their child. The nanny Amelia (Nicola Posener) arrived to take care of the baby while they supported Liam and Hope.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, the entire family provides emotional support for Liam and Hope. pic.twitter.com/xGbcnwUJiN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2019

Later, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) met his former wife and daughter at the door of his father’s house. Steffy saw Hope and went to embrace her tearfully. She expressed her sorrow at their loss. Hope asked how Kelly was doing after she had the fever. Steffy then told Hope that she regretted that she had called Liam that night. Bold and the Beautiful fans know that if Liam had caught the flight with Hope, she would not have been alone while giving birth. She said, “I’m going to help you through this, I promise.”

Taylor Acknowledges Brooke’s Pain

As everyone had a word or gift for Hope and Liam, Taylor gave Brooke some information about a support grief and a counselor who specialized in grief. Reese called her and she assured him that she would be there for him. She also told the physician that what had happened was not his fault.

Later, she took the time to talk to Brooke. She rubbed her arm as Brooke talked about the loss and how she hoped that Hope would pull through. She acknowledged Brooke’s pain.

This is a tough day for Hope and Liam. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gzivnlzR8H — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2019

Liam addressed the room and thanked everyone for coming. Hope also spoke and said that she felt her daughter’s presence and how much they loved her. She broke down in tears as Liam supported her.