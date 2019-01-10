‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Blames Editing For Making Him Look Bad

The DJ claims he didn't hesitate when Raquel Leviss asked if he thought she was dumb.

James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules fame is shedding some light on a recent scene in Season 7 where he appears to take a major pause when asked a question by girlfriend Raquel Leviss. In Episode 4, Raquel asks James if he thinks she is dumb after Lala Kent called her the insult earlier. James appears to take a long pause, over five seconds to be exact, before answering Raquel which made things look somewhat sketchy. After eventually answering “no,” James compliments his model girlfriend.

The DJ is now speaking up on Twitter saying editing was to blame in that particular scene and he didn’t wait that long to answer in real life.

“Obviously I don’t think @RaquelLeviss is “dumb” the pause on me was pure editing and I don’t care what you think my girl is a beautiful, intelligent, amazing woman and smart smart smart,” the DJ tweeted.

Andy Cohen even brought up the awkward exchange between Raquel and James with Lisa Vanderpump recently on Watch What Happens Live. After showing the clip to viewers, Lisa claimed editing played a factor as well. The SUR owner laughed and agreed with James that he didn’t hesitate when answering Raquel in that particular moment. Andy didn’t seem to care for Lisa’s response as questioning editing doesn’t bode well for the network.

Lisa and James weren’t the only ones who felt the hesitation was extended by editing, as many fans of the show commented on James’s tweet agreeing with him.

“You can totally tell it was editing TRYING to make it appear a different way,” a user tweeted.

Someone who wasn’t buying the whole editing cop-out was James’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. During Lisa’s stint on WWHL Monday night, the former SURver tweeted at her old boss and commented on James’s thoughts on Raquel.

“Oh c’mon Lisa you’re better than that to blame editing. James thinks Raquel is dumb. It doesn’t mean he’s right or wrong,” Kristen posted.

Fans also came to James’s defense after Kristen’s tweeted popped up as well.

“Of course it was [edited], even Lisa Vanderpump said so. Kristen is a creep. Most fans are so over her and her creepy obsession with you and Raquel. It’s time for her to leave the show,” the user tweeted.

James tweeted several times during last Monday night’s episode, commenting that Raquel was the hottest girl at Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix’s winter-themed birthday party, and also called Kristen obsessed with him and his girlfriend.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.