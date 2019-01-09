Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Chris Martin & Their Kids Came Along On Her Honeymoon With Brad Falchuk

There is clearly no bad blood between actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, ET Online is reporting. They’re apparently on such good terms that Martin tagged along on Paltrow’s honeymoon to her new husband, writer and producer Brad Falchuk! Also in tow were Paltrow and Martin’s kids, 14-year old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, Falchuk’s two children from a previous relationship, and a few other close family friends. Paltrow opened up about the modern family’s trip to Maldives on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, January 9.

“It was a very modern honeymoon,” Paltrow laughed. “Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids. It was great. We had such a good time.”

Paltrow also shared the secret to keeping things amicable with her ex: the love for their children.

“We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” she said. “They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.”

Though the honeymoon may have included ex-husband’s and lots of children, Paltrow and Falchuk still managed to find time to make the trip romantic. Paltrow uploaded pictures of the Maldives vacation on her Instagram, one of which shows the newlyweds in matching white shirts in front of picturesque blue water. Another photo shows the two walking hand-in-hand down a boardwalk, their hair flowing in the wind.

According to E! News, Paltrow and Falchuk met when Paltrow guest-starred on Glee, which Falchuk co-created. The two seemed to hint at their relationship on Instagram in 2015, and by 2017 the two were much more blatant. As for Martin, he married Paltrow in 2003 and the two went on to separate in 2013. They kept the separation under wraps, however, and didn’t publicly announce their split until almost a year later. While the former couple have seemed to settle into their new normal, Paltrow admitted it wasn’t easy at first.

“It’s also almost about having to press the ‘override’ button whenever you feel angry or jealous or whatever, broken-hearted,” Paltrow was quoted as saying in 2016. “You have to press the button—I’m going back to the baseline of ‘I love this person, he’s the father of my children, he’s a wonderful man. I’m just going to put my s–t aside for right now.'”

She seems to have done just that, with reports saying that she even got along well with Martin’s girlfriend, 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, at Thanksgiving dinner.