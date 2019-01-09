Snooki Talks About Online Bullies, Says That Some People Call Her Kids Ugly And Say They Have Bad Hygiene

Sometimes the internet can be a cruel, cruel place.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi talks about her experience with fame and how it comes with a downside. Most of the time, the mother of two says that she tries to remain thick skinned when it comes to nasty comments on her social media posts. But sometimes when she posts photos of her children and people are hateful, she says that it really gets under her skin.

“People say nasty, nasty things to me. I’m like ‘okay, calm down.’ But it does get to me when they talk about my kids. Like, on the web, they are talking about kids’ hygiene or just calling my kids ugly. It’s just so unnecessary.”

Snooki also explained that her husband, Jionni LaValle, wants nothing to do with the spotlight so she doesn’t post a ton of photos with him for her 11 million plus Instagram followers. But, she says that that also comes back to bite her because then some of her followers think that she is having marital problems simply because they don’t see photos of Jionni all that much. And while the reality star admits that her relationship with her husband isn’t perfect, she still says that they have a ton of love for one another.

“We’re not perfect, you know,” she says. “Every marriage, you have to put effort in and compromise. We’re not in a bad place. I love him so much.”

Snooki also shared how amazing her husband has been since she now has baby number three on the way. Oftentimes, Polizzi feels nauseous and feels fatigued, so on Sundays, she says Jionni lets her rest all day and he helps out a lot with the kids. He’s very understanding when it comes to her pregnancy she says.

As fans know, Snooki isn’t the only member of the Jersey Shore franchise with a growing family. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Snooki’s co-star, Deena Cortese, took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child with husband Christopher Buckner.

“Our Little Man has finally arrived. Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces,” Cortese wrote in the post along with a video of the newborn.

At the end of the post, she goes on to say how much she and her husband love the newest addition to their little family and gushed over how beautiful it was to see her husband hold their little boy in his arms for the first time.

The Jersey Shore kiddos may need to get a spinoff of their own soon!