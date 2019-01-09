Josh Brolin Celebrates 5 Years Of Sobriety With Lengthy Instagram Post

Josh Brolin is happily celebrating a big milestone — five years of sobriety.

Yesterday, the 50-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a post that reflects on his past. In the blurry image that was posted to his account, the actor shares a past photo of himself and two friends. In the image, a clearly drunk Brolin stands in the middle of two friends as he sticks out his tongue and makes a silly face.

The two friends beside him don’t make eye contact with the camera, and it’s easy to see that they, too, have been over-served. To go along with the snapshot, Brolin writes a lengthy punctuation-free caption for his nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

“Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive.”

He goes on to say that when you’re drunk, you can’t remember anything the next morning — and sometimes you wake up with urine in the bed. He says that sometimes you then have to call your friend — because you recall him lifting you over his head just before you broke through drywall, and through an aquarium.

“And the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: ‘What did I do last night?!’ and he answers, after a great pause: ‘…Dude…'” Brolin wrote.

So far, the image has earned Brolin a ton of attention, gathering up over 185,000 likes in addition to 2,300 comments. Some fans chimed in on the image to congratulate Josh Brolin on such an amazing accomplishment, while countless other followers applauded him for sharing his story as an example. Of course, a few other followers commented on the post to share their own struggles with alcohol abuse.

As People shared back in 2013, Brolin checked himself into a rehab facility following a downward spiral. According to the publication, Brolin was involved in several public altercations where he appeared to be intoxicated. One instance included a fistfight at a bar in Southern California, while another instance happened when Brolin got into a screaming match with a cab driver at a Del Taco drive-through in Los Angeles.

During this period in his life, Brolin also split with Diane Lane, who was his wife of eight years at the time. A year later, Brolin opened up to People in an interview about that era in his life, saying that he’s lucky that he didn’t end up dead — like 19 of his friends did.

Hopefully Brolin can continue down this hard-fought path.