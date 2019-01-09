Scott Disick Worried Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Will Get Too Close

Scott Disick’s wish to unite his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has come true. The pair are seemingly on good terms, and all is well within their family dynamic.

According to a January 9 report by Hollywood Life, while the two women in Scott Disick’s life –Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, are at peace — he is allegedly still worried that things could get out of hand in their newfound relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that Disick is a bit worried that if Kardashian and Richie get too close in their new friendship, that they might start telling secrets about Scott to one another.

“He fears that Kourtney may expose some of his secrets to Sofia that may hurt their relationship. Scott is really in love with Sofia and now he hopes Kourtney does not say the wrong thing to ruin anything,” an insider dished.

“There are plenty of embarrassing stories from Scott’s past that only Kourtney knows about and that Scott has tried to keep buried in his past. While he wanted Kourtney and Sofia to be friendly, he had no idea they would become so friendly with each other,” the source added.

As many fans know, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated for nearly 10 years before splitting in the summer of 2016. The pair share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and Disick has remained a huge part of Kardashian’s family since their breakup.

However, Scott has moved on. He began dating model Sofia Richie over a year ago, and the couple’s romance took off. They are now nearly inseparable, per the Inquisitr, and are even reportedly living together.

Since Kourtney and Scott are so close, Disick wanted Sofia to establish a relationship with his baby mama as well — if for nothing else but to encourage smooth co-parenting between them. However, they’ve allegedly struck up quite the friendship, which is what has Scott so worried.

“Now, he fears his plan to get the two to become friends may backfire and that they may trade secrets about him. His biggest fear is that the two women he loves the most in the world, team up and somehow conspire against him,” the insider claims.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie took a vacation to Mexico with the children. They then headed out to Aspen together — to ring in the New Year with Kourtney’s famous family, where they shopped, dined, and hit the slopes.