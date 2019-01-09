‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Is Suffering From ‘Severe Pelvic Pain’ Ahead Of Baby’s Birth

Will she deliver soon?

Catelynn Lowell is dealing with some major pain ahead of her third child’s impending birth.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on January 9, the Teen Mom OG star recently shared a troublesome message with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“If it’s not restless legs it’s severe pelvic pain! Give momma some relief little one!” she begged.

As the outlet explained, Lowell has been having a bit of a rough pregnancy for the past several weeks. At the end of last month, she suggested that she may be induced prior to her upcoming due date.

“Anyone gotten induced at 37 weeks?!?” she asked on Instagram on December 30.

Also in December, Lowell confirmed she’s faced hardships in each of her three pregnancies once she’s hit the third trimester.

“Every time I hit my third trimester I get restless legs when trying to sleep!!!!! Whyyyyy!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced they were expecting their third child at the end of last summer. Months later, it was revealed that Baltierra had requested a temporary separation from his wife of just three years.

Despite rumors of a divorce, however, Lowell and Baltierra remained dedicated to one another and their marriage throughout their split. They also focused on themselves as individuals, and worked on their mental health.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have showcased their relationship on Teen Mom OG for the past several years. Throughout their reality run, Lowell and Baltierra have gone through ups and downs, both as a couple and on an individual level. In fact — just months before becoming pregnant with her third daughter — Lowell confirmed on Twitter that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts, and was planning to check herself into rehab.

Around the same time, Baltierra confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but said he wasn’t taking prescription medication to treat the condition.

On Twitter, after sharing the diagnosis publicly, Baltierra spoke about the news with his fans and followers — and explained why he wasn’t yet willing to medicate himself.

“Well tbh it’s still so new to me. So I’ve been doing non stop research on the diagnosis, the different remedies to combat the symptoms, & how to better understand it. I did refuse medication, but only because I wanted to try all of the natural remedies first. It’s a journey!” he wrote.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year with new episodes.