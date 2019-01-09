Kate Middleton ‘Humiliated’ By Prince William Partying Before Marriage Alleges ‘Express’

Kate Middleton was once “humiliated” by Prince William’s partying ways, leading to a breakup for the couple back in 2007 and several months where the couple’s relationship was on an uncertain path.

Express reported that the couple, who married at Westminster Abbey in 2011, was involved in a long-term relationship before their breakup.

It was ultimately Middleton who pulled the temporary plug on their union after allegedly learning of some unsavory situations the future King of England had gotten himself into.

Royal author Jessica Jayne who penned the 2012 book “The Duchess of Cambridge: How Kate Middleton Became A Future Queen” claims that three years before their engagement, Kate quit her job at fashion house Jigsaw because she needed “some time to think about her relationship with William.”

At that time, the pair had been together for around four years, but with both still in their mid-20s and Kate based in London while William was living in army barracks in Dorset, their relationship faltered, alleged the book.

William was away for several months, and the three-hour one-way drive meant that it would be difficult to return to London every weekend to visit Middleton it was reported.

Apparently, Middleton had doubts about the couple’s relationship when she allegedly learned William was going clubbing with his friends instead of seeing her noted Express.

William was seen to have “flirted and danced with a girl” while in club Boujis, the book claims.

The couple decided to “take a break” from the relationship when a picture of the Prince getting close to two girls in a nightclub was published in the tabloids alleges Jayne.

“Kate was further humiliated when a photo of William with two girls was published in the tabloids,” the author claims.

Despite the split, it did not take long before the pair were back together in July of that same year.

In November 2010, Kate and William announced their engagement, with Middleton showing off the late Princess Diana’s iconic engagement ring on her own hand.

PopSugar reported that Kate later said in their engagement interview, “At the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for eight years. The couple is parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.