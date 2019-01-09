Rami Malek Talks That Seriously Awkward Golden Globes Snub From Nicole Kidman

Rami's opening up about his "very awkward" moment with Nicole that went viral.

Rami Malek is opening up about his seriously awkward snub from Nicole Kidman live on stage at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards that quickly went viral online. After the cringeworthy moment racked up millions of hits online in the days that followed the ceremony, Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor was quizzed about the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 8.

Jimmy showed Rami the video on the late night talk show, and the Bohemian Rhapsody actor admitted that he hadn’t actually seen the clip despite it doing the rounds on social media following the Golden Globes on January 6.

After seeing the moment go down, Malek described the interaction as “very awkward” but revealed that – despite Kidman appearing to suggest she didn’t really know the star – they’ve actually been friends for a few years now.

“I’ve known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video,” Rami told Kimmel with a laugh. “So I thought I could easily go up and say hi.”

However, the actor admitted that he quickly realized his mistake as the award show was broadcast live across the U.S.

“But in a moment like that, it was very awkward,” he said. “I have a feeling it was probably haunting me on the internet.”

The Mr Robot star also admitted that despite being snubbed by Nicole on live television in front of the whole world, her husband Keith Urban was a little more open to showing him some love on the night.

“I got love from Keith that night, her husband,” he said of the country star and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer who accompanied his wife to the award show. “He’s a massive Queen fan,” Malek then added, referring to his role of Freddie Mercury in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the awkward moment between Rami and Nicole went down as he appeared to go in for a hug with her after the Australian actress announced that Bohemian Rhapsody had won a Golden Globe for Best Drama.

Malek appeared to open his arms to share an embrace with Kidman while on stage, only for her to turn her back to him and start walking away apparently not realising that the actor was trying to celebrate the big moment with a hug.

Rami then appeared to try to save face following the awkward snub moment by putting his hand on Nicole’s back as they walked off-stage together.

The video has since been viewed online millions of times