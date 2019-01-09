Disney Is Bringing Mickey Ice Cream Bars Out Of The Parks And Into Your Home

One of the greatest treats of all time is about to come into your home.

Back in November, Mickey Mouse turned 90-years-old and Disney has been celebrating in a truly magical style. The party is going to continue throughout the majority of 2019 inside theme parks, on cruise ships, and all around the world, but you need to do your part. If you’re looking to really celebrate the main mouse, what better way to do it than by having your very own Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar in the comfort of your home.

They’re the iconic ice cream treat that guests have been enjoying for years and years at Disney Parks, but everyone wants a little bit of Disney at home. Guests can bring home some snacks or treats, but not the frozen favorite that everyone loves to enjoy in social media pictures.

To honor Mickey Mouse, Disney and Nestle have partnered together to bring the world-famous Mickey Bars home to you. Remember the Mickey Mouse Oreos that came out last year? Those were awesome, but this is an extra special treat as it could make you feel as if you’re right in the middle of Fantasyland.

As reported by Pop Sugar, the Mickey Bars are heading into select grocery stores in early February 2019. It doesn’t say just which groceries will be carrying them, but if anything like the Oreos, they shouldn’t be too hard to find.

They look good, don’t they? The best part about these Mickey Bars is that you can eat them in peace without having to scarf them down as quickly as possible while the hot Florida or California sun starts to melt them.

Each box of Mickey Bars will each contain six bars, and they do appear to look exactly the same as those you buy in the parks. The home version will be slightly smaller, though, as they will be three ounces each while those in the parks are a bit larger at four ounces.

In the Disney Parks, Mickey Bars cost $5.75 each as they went up 75 cents back in October of last year. Another good thing about this box of six is that you’ll be able to bring all of them home for just $7.49.

Of course, you can get them free on the fleet of ships in the Disney Cruise Line too.

Everyone loves to have a little piece of Disney when they are at home, and Nestle is giving them a tasty way of doing it. There isn’t an exact release date for the home version of the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars, but keep your eyes peeled in stores at the beginning of February.