Farrah Abraham Responds To Being Sued For Celebrity Boxing Match Per ‘Radar’

The former 'Teen Mom OG' star says, 'This is false news.'

Although Farrah Abraham dropped out of a celebrity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, she isn’t in the clear just yet. According to a new report, the former Teen Mom OG star is due in court at the end of the month.

According to the Blast, CEO of Celebrity Boxing Damon Feldman is allegedly suing the reality show star for $12,000 after she dropped out of the boxing match that was set to take place in November. The Blast reports that Feldman has been unable to serve the reality show star with papers. The Blast also went on to detail the alleged contract details that state Abraham would receive 50 percent of “ticket sales, sponsorships, internet sales,” and TV licensing.” Abraham was allegedly also supposed to receive money upon signing the contract as well as money on the day of the match.

According to the report from Radar Online, Abraham is “unaware” of the lawsuit and told the site, “He did not sue me. This is false news.”

The Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Match Showdown was set to take place on November 5, 2018. The match was supposed to be between Abraham and Flavor of Love star Nicole Hoopz Alexander. However, Abraham dropped out of the match and spoke to Us Weekly about why she decided to do so.

Abraham told Us Weekly the promoters “didn’t deliver” on their part saying, “No flights, hotels, no coach flights, family” that they agreed contractually.

Abraham rose to fame on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. She was first introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant where viewers watched her learn she was pregnant. In her episode, she revealed that the father of her then unborn daughter had passed away in a tragic car accident. Although cameras followed her journey for years, the network fired her in February 2018. Since then, she has continued to update fans about her life via social media and, most recently, appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

On Ex on the Beach, Abraham was faced with her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran. Abraham and Saran dated for nearly two years before things came to an end.

Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up its most recent season. Although it no longer features Abraham, original stars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell are all still featured are as new cast members Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin. Farrah Abraham continues to update fans on her and her daughter’s life via social media.