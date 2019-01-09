Britney Spears’ Father Not Out Of Woods Yet, Still Having Complications Following Surgery According To ‘RO’

Following major surgery, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, still has a long road ahead of him.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the pop star shocked fans by canceling her upcoming Las Vegas residency for her “Domination” show amid issues with her father’s health. Since canceling the show, Spears has been going back and forth between her home in the Los Angeles area and her father’s home in Louisiana as she helps care for him as he recovers.

However, according to Radar Online, Jamie is not out of the woods just yet. An insider close to the Spears family shares that he is still having trouble following surgery and there are still a lot of “complications” that have stemmed from his initial ruptured colon.

Currently, Jamie is not mobile and spends most of the days in bed. But in addition to help from his family, he also reportedly has a nurse and chef who are helping him out on a daily basis. In order for Spears to recover, the source says that he must make a lot of changes to his lifestyle in order to survive.

“Overall, his health is continuing to deteriorate and doctors have told him that he really needs to live on the straight and narrow, meaning that he cannot drink alcohol, or smoke, or do anything unhealthy from this point on.”

The same source shares that Britney has been very worried about her father and his most recent medical issues have really taken a toll on her. Luckily, the singer has her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to lean on and he has been helpful in getting her through this rough time.

Learn more about Jaime Spears, Britney's beloved dad: https://t.co/vKinVb6Ipo — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 5, 2019

Over the weekend, Spears posted a throwback photo with her mom and dad and let fans know what was going on with her father’s health after telling them that she was very disappointed to have to let fans down and cancel her “Domination” residency, telling them that she needs to put her family first.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

For any fans who had already purchased tickets for the highly anticipated show, Britney directed fans to her website for information on refunds.

Hopefully Jamie is able to make a full recovery.