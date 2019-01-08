Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Look Totally In Love As They Hold Hands, Land In Caribbean For Honeymoon

After tying the knot in two over-the-top ceremonies at the beginning of December, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are finally ready for a little rest and relaxation on their honeymoon.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair landing on an undisclosed Caribbean island and they look totally in love. In many of the photos, Chopra and Jonas are holding hands as they step off a plane and into the sunshine. Chopra looks nothing short of amazing in a form-fitting blue dress with long sleeves.

The Quantico actress appears to be wearing minimal makeup as she also sports an oversized pair of shades and wears her dark locks down and straight. Jonas looks casual in a long-sleeved gray T-shirt and a pair of jeans. The singer has a black Balenciaga fanny pack strung across his chest and a backpack on his back.

And since they tied the knot, the pair has already jetted off to a few places prior to their honeymoon including a recent trip to the Swiss Alps. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the couple were joined by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. Chopra’s mother, Madhu, and brother, Siddharth, and well as Nick’s little brother Frankie also joined the couple on the trip.

Chopra shared a few photos from the getaway on her Instagram account, and it appears as though the couple had a blast together with family and friends. And it’s easy to see that the couple are still head over heels for each other. Not only does the pair gush about one another on social media, but Jonas also recently opened up about their relationship in an interview.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the singer couldn’t help but gush about his new bride, calling her his “partner for life.”

“It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

“My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up,” Jonas went on to say. “It’s been a good year.”

And it seems as though the couple could be starting a family of their own in the near future. In an interview with Vogue in December, Chopra shared details about her wedding before revealing that she and Nick have plans for a family.

“My ultimate dream is to have kids,” Chopra said. “As many as I can.”